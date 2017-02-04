The 4ZZZ news team won a national CBAA award for Youth Contribution in 2009. This award recognised the news team's efforts in highlighting youth issues and providing a voice for marginalised groups.
4ZZZ Picks
-
Zed Announcers' Top Tens For 2016
phILL: Electric Crush
-
Zed Announcers' Top Tens For 2016
Ian Powne: Brighten The Corners
Album Reviews
-
Only Heaven
Coldcut
-
Jessica Rabbit
Sleigh Bells
Music Podcasts
Interviews with Musicians and live recordings
-
29 Jan 2017
-
19 Jan 2017
-
14 Jan 2017
-
14 Jan 2017
Cultural Podcasts
Interviews with artists, performers, and reviews of cultural events
-
02 Feb 2017
-
02 Feb 2017
-
Queer Radio interview with Wanda D'Parke and Dame Liz (Inaugural Honourees into the Drag Hall of Fame)02 Feb 2017
-
02 Feb 2017